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Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM is Bruni J V & Co. Co.'s 6th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Primoris Services logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its Primoris Services stake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, but the stock still represented its 6th largest holding at about 5.4% of portfolio value.
  • Primoris Services reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, earning $0.59 per share versus $0.87 expected, on revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.73 billion expected, and it also guided FY2026 EPS at 4.80–5.00.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share and saw mixed analyst sentiment, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.20.
  • Interested in Primoris Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Primoris Services accounts for approximately 5.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.82% of Primoris Services worth $54,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,368,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,103 shares of the company's stock worth $164,526,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primoris Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.28). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services's payout ratio is 7.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $179.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $168.00 to $118.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $2,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,323.69. The trade was a 57.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $3,798,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,611.64. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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