Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 955.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $584.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $602.08 and its 200 day moving average is $609.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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