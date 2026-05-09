Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,993,711 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 426.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,993,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.34% of Curbline Properties worth $57,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 77,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 58.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Curbline Properties from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB opened at $27.85 on Friday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is 219.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,591,997.51. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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