Go Pro
→ Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Atmos Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter, buying 21,175 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 507,404 shares worth about $93.7 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to Atmos Energy, and hedge funds/institutions now own 90.17% of the company’s shares.
  • Atmos Energy reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations, with EPS of $3.47 versus $3.37 expected, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Atmos Energy worth $93,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.84 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Atmos Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Atmos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atmos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Atmos Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines