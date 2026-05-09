Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.49 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,636 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $43,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

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