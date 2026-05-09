Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.56 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 82,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Camden Property Trust worth $50,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $815,470,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $291,560,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $266,358,000 after buying an additional 119,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $185,564,000 after buying an additional 315,244 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,240,331.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here