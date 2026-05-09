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Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.95 Million Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Exelon logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group increased its Exelon stake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 1,237,676 shares worth about $53.95 million.
  • Exelon shares were down 1.1% to $43.91, with the stock trading below its 50-day average and within a 12-month range of $41.71 to $50.65.
  • The utility reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations, and it also declared a $0.42 quarterly dividend for a 3.8% annual yield.
  • Interested in Exelon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,676 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $53,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $2,448,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 472,175 shares of the company's stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.91 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Exelon from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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