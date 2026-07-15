Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,393 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $220,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $355.25 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $345.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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