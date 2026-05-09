Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 629,034 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $42,252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 116.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $454,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $404,687,000 after purchasing an additional 607,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.48.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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