Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,039 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,511 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 10,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of XPO worth $41,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in XPO by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in XPO by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $810,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,403,973,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,150,052 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $397,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 694,714 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Barclays raised their target price on XPO from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised XPO from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on XPO in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised XPO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $204.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.87. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $231.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.XPO's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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