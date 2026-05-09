Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 154,564 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,159 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Regal Rexnord worth $48,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts: Sign Up

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $200.38 and its 200 day moving average is $172.61. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Regal Rexnord's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord's payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $487,981.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,734.87. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.72, for a total transaction of $1,669,610.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,401,854.88. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,951 shares of company stock worth $10,576,689. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regal Rexnord, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regal Rexnord wasn't on the list.

While Regal Rexnord currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here