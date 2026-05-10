Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 63,399 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of HF Sinclair worth $40,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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