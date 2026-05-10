Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $36.68 Million Position in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 755,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Solstice Advanced Mat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $893,275,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $130,269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $22,277,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $20,987,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $14,827,000.

Get Solstice Advanced Mat alerts: Sign Up

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 0.6%

SOLS opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $77.37. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 300.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLS. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOLS

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solstice Advanced Mat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solstice Advanced Mat wasn't on the list.

While Solstice Advanced Mat currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here