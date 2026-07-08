Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Allstate were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $7,814,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552,120 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $112,533,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 206,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $23,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ALL opened at $251.63 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.11. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Allstate's payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Key Stories Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Allstate to $213 from $203, even while keeping an underweight rating, signaling improved expectations around the insurer’s valuation and near-term outlook.

Barclays raised its price target on Allstate to $213 from $203, even while keeping an underweight rating, signaling improved expectations around the insurer’s valuation and near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Allstate’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report, with analysts expecting solid profitability despite a projected year-over-year dip, which can support buying ahead of results.

Investors are looking ahead to Allstate’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report, with analysts expecting solid profitability despite a projected year-over-year dip, which can support buying ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: Allstate said it will hold its Q2 2026 earnings call on Aug. 6, giving investors a clear near-term catalyst for the stock.

Allstate said it will hold its Q2 2026 earnings call on Aug. 6, giving investors a clear near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company also drew attention from unusual options activity, with a large increase in put buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for downside or hedging ahead of earnings and legal headlines.

The company also drew attention from unusual options activity, with a large increase in put buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for downside or hedging ahead of earnings and legal headlines. Negative Sentiment: Oklahoma sued Allstate, alleging a scheme to underpay storm and damage claims through poor claims-handling practices, which could increase litigation risk, reputational damage, and potential financial liability.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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