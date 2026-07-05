Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 27,178 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,633 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 27,178 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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