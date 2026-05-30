Private Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,777 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here