Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.06 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 550.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,438,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $857.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $912.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $856.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson agreed to sell roughly a 13% minority stake in its Medical‑Surgical Solutions unit to Apollo funds for $1.25B — provides cash, brings a strategic financial partner and validates MMS value ahead of a planned IPO, supporting the case for a higher standalone valuation. Read More.

McKesson agreed to sell roughly a 13% minority stake in its Medical‑Surgical Solutions unit to Apollo funds for $1.25B — provides cash, brings a strategic financial partner and validates MMS value ahead of a planned IPO, supporting the case for a higher standalone valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company press release frames the transaction as a “strategic minority interest” that advances McKesson’s separation strategy for MMS — corporate messaging that reduces uncertainty about timing and intent of the spinoff. Read More.

Company press release frames the transaction as a “strategic minority interest” that advances McKesson’s separation strategy for MMS — corporate messaging that reduces uncertainty about timing and intent of the spinoff. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/feature pieces highlight McKesson’s long‑term compounding track record but flag this period as a critical test — useful context for investors assessing whether management can extract full value from the MMS separation. Read More.

Analyst/feature pieces highlight McKesson’s long‑term compounding track record but flag this period as a critical test — useful context for investors assessing whether management can extract full value from the MMS separation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader writeups and screens (e.g., profiles and stock‑comparison pieces) continue to list McKesson among healthcare names with strong fundamentals; these are background items rather than immediate catalysts. Read More.

Broader writeups and screens (e.g., profiles and stock‑comparison pieces) continue to list McKesson among healthcare names with strong fundamentals; these are background items rather than immediate catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risks: minority stake size and spinoff execution create uncertainty — the $1.25B sale implies a valuation benchmark but could leave questions about cadence, pricing and governance for the eventual IPO; market could punish any signs of delay or weak IPO demand. Read More.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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