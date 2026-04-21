Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,438 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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