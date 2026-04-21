Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,362 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qualcomm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $167,082,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Qualcomm by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,687 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualcomm from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.0%

QCOM stock opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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