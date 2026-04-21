Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,413 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company's stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock worth $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company's stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company's stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $223.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.54 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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