Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG is Heritage Wealth Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after acquiring an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $332.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More.

P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More.

Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More.

Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More.

Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More.

Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More.

Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More.

Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More.

Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals concern: several write-ups flag slowing organic sales growth (notably in Fabric & Family Care) and modest revenue growth, which limit upside absent margin or volume improvement. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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