Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,330 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $332.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More.

P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More.

Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More.

Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More.

Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More.

Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More.

Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More.

Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More.

Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals concern: several write-ups flag slowing organic sales growth (notably in Fabric & Family Care) and modest revenue growth, which limit upside absent margin or volume improvement. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here