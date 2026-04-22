Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,929 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $139,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4%

PG opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Procter & Gamble News

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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