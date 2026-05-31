Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,537 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PG opened at $143.60 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $334.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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