Prologis, Inc. $PLD Position Lessened by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,576 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 82,803 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 6.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Prologis worth $160,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in Prologis by 240.1% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $417,411,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 754,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $143.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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