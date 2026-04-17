Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 184,387 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 4.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Prologis worth $402,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,978,870,000 after acquiring an additional 323,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,995,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $801,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,837,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $778,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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