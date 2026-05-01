Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,277 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 36,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $71,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Prologis by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $142.29 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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