ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,969 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,255 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average of $227.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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