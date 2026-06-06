ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721,254 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,186,837 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.1% of ProShare Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $4,051,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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