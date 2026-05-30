Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Jabil were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,061,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,592,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:JBL opened at $363.84 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $164.69 and a one year high of $381.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $318.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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