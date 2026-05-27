Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.85 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,712 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 149.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 95.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.24.

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American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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