Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Get Merck & Co., Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of Lipfendra creates a new commercial growth driver and strengthens Merck’s long-term pipeline diversification. Merck's cholesterol pill gets US FDA approval

FDA approval of Lipfendra creates a new commercial growth driver and strengthens Merck’s long-term pipeline diversification. Positive Sentiment: Lipfendra is the first and only once-daily oral PCSK9 inhibitor approved by the FDA, which could give Merck a first-mover advantage in a large cholesterol market. Merck's LIPFENDRA approval release

Lipfendra is the first and only once-daily oral PCSK9 inhibitor approved by the FDA, which could give Merck a first-mover advantage in a large cholesterol market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are lifting price targets and fair value estimates, reflecting improved sentiment around Merck’s pipeline and earnings outlook. Merck Snags A First-Of-Its-Kind Approval, And Shares Jump

Analysts are lifting price targets and fair value estimates, reflecting improved sentiment around Merck’s pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Merck also reported additional positive clinical and regulatory updates for Keytruda and its HIV pipeline, which support the broader investment case but are less immediate than the Lipfendra approval. Merck's HIV Pipeline Nears Key Inflection Point

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE MRK opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $130.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Merck & Co., Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Merck & Co., Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here