Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,551 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Sandisk makes up about 1.7% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Sandisk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $684.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $919.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $676.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.39. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $965.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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