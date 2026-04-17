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Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,599 Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Prosperity Financial Group Inc. initiated a new stake in Viking (NYSE:VIK) during Q4, purchasing 15,599 shares valued at about $1.11 million.
  • EVP Jeffrey Dash executed a significant insider sale of 46,369 shares on April 14 for roughly $3.72 million, reducing his ownership by about 9.94%.
  • Viking holds a Moderate Buy analyst consensus (11 Buy / 3 Hold / 2 Sell) with an average price target of $76.67, and the stock is trading near its 52‑week high with a market cap around $35.8 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking by 53.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viking by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Viking by 342.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

Viking Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Viking stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded VIK from "neutral" to "buy" and raised its price target to $95 (from $72), signaling analyst conviction and supporting upside expectations. Rothschild upgrade coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: Citigroup published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation, adding institutional momentum to the stock's rally. Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Viking
  • Positive Sentiment: VIK hit a new 52‑week high following the analyst activity and coverage, which can attract momentum buyers and funds tracking highs. Viking Hits New 52-Week High
  • Positive Sentiment: Technical strength: Viking crossed an 80+ relative strength rating, a signal some quant/technical funds use to add exposure. Relative strength article
  • Neutral Sentiment: CEO Torstein Hagen did a one‑on‑one interview with Jim Cramer (CNBC), raising visibility but not introducing new material guidance. CEO interview with Jim Cramer
  • Neutral Sentiment: NYSE issued a routine pre‑market content update marking Viking’s two‑year anniversary since going public—mostly PR/visibility. NYSE content update
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares at an average ~$80.23 (≈$3.72M) and reduced his stake by about 9.9%. That sizable sale at recent highs could signal profit‑taking and weigh on the stock near current levels. Insider sale filing

Insider Transactions at Viking

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Viking (NYSE:VIK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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