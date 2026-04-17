Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,599 Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking by 53.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viking by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Viking by 342.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

Viking Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Viking stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Insider Transactions at Viking

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

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