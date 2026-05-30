Providence First Trust Co Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Providence First Trust Co cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,891 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,769,941 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $330,084,000 after purchasing an additional 209,122 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Atlantic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Christine Messmer PC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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