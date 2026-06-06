Prudential PLC Acquires 27,015 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 564.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $847.47 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $124.63 and a 52-week high of $966.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $772.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total transaction of $927,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,807.68. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.33, for a total transaction of $663,997.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,630,738.33. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Seagate Technology News

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Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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