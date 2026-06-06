Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 844.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $415.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $450.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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