PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK Stake Lifted by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 662,110 shares during the period. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk accounts for 3.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 380,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,763 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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