Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,675 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 27,448 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,420,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,598,607 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,303,380,000 after acquiring an additional 267,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,483,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,657,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 648,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,132,936 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $678,775,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.42.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $169,160.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,495,271.15. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,949 shares of company stock valued at $902,747. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.9%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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