Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225,250 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 327,450 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $178,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $182,759,000 after buying an additional 504,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,609,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905,489 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $75,572,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8%

PEG opened at $78.55 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $169,160.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,495,271.15. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,949 shares of company stock worth $902,747. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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