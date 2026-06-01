Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,991 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,343,505 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $45,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $169,160.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,315 shares in the company, valued at $23,495,271.15. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,949 shares of company stock valued at $902,747. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.19.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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