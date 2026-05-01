Public Storage $PSA Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Public Storage Stock Up 3.0%

PSA stock opened at $302.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.62. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $313.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Public Storage's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Public Storage's payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $319.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $309.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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