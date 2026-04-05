Pullen Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,052 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,831 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UTI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Universal Technical Institute from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,129.92. This represents a 33.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $615,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,455.72. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,127. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $40.41.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Technical Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Technical Institute wasn't on the list.

While Universal Technical Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here