Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $926.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $875.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $982.29.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. ACHIEVE‑4 PR

Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Foundayo first‑week scripts

Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Q1 sales expectations

Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. CrossBridge Bio acquisition

Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. CEO market penetration remarks

CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Kailera IPO

New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Earnings date confirmation

Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. FDA safety data request

Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Lean mass study

Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted Foundayo’s initial scripts trail Novo’s oral product in early uptake — underscores competitive pressure in the U.S. obesity market. Launch comparison with Novo

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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