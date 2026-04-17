Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,343 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,280 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.6% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,431,872. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

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Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $995.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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