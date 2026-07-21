Puzo Michael J Sells 1,946 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.2% of Puzo Michael J's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Puzo Michael J's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here