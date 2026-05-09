QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Enersys $ENS

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 454.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enersys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enersys by 442.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Enersys during the third quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enersys by 626.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enersys by 105.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $229.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enersys in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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