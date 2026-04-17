Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,496 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $265.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $185.50 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 38.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total value of $29,710,297.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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