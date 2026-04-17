Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,117 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qualcomm from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $161.73.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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