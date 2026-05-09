Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,854 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $3,176,966. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 8.2%

QCOM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $228.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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